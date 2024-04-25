Can't get enough of Beyoncé taking on country? Well, her journey into country music is brought to the forefront in the new documentary, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, streaming on Friday, April 26. This is the latest look at Beyoncé's career and impact, following her concert movie Renaissance.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Beyoncé once again set the music world ablaze when she dropped her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The album spent two weeks at number one on the Billboard charts, with the lead single "Texas Hold 'Em" grabbing the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, with Beyoncé releasing Cowboy Carter, she broke a few records and again wrote her name into history. For example, she's officially now the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music album and singles charts. Quite the feat considering how long the charts have been in existence.

With all that being said, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance tackles the pop star's glass-ceiling-shattering venture in country music and details how her success challenges the status quo of the genre. Interested in watching? Here's how you can do so.

How to watch Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance?

Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance streams exclusively on Max in the US on Friday, April 26. For those interested in watching the documentary, you need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Max offers a few options for would-be subscribers. By the way, check out what else is streaming this month on Max.

To date, we don't know when or if the documentary will air in the UK. However, as we learn more information about a possible UK release date for Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, we'll pass along the update.

Other things to know about Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance

Here is a synopsis of the documentary:

"As Beyoncé recently became the first Black woman to ever top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, a larger conversation about what defines country music has exploded into the zeitgeist. Produced by the CNN FlashDocs unit, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, available to stream in the US on Friday, April 26, on Max, examines this reckoning in the genre straight from the country music capital of the world.

"Beyoncé's highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter, released March 29, arrived during a revolution within country music as the latest arena of the culture wars in America. Some in the industry are welcoming more diverse artists, while others stick to a much narrower view of a genre that predominately centers around straight, white men. Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance examines the impact of how high-profile artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé are challenging the country music status quo and how Black artists in Nashville have been laying the foundation for this transformation for some time."

Check out this trailer for the documentary below.