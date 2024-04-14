The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden concert airs tonight on TV

After a decade of sold-out shows, Billy Joel will end his record-breaking concert residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden in July 2024. But before the Piano Man can perform his swan song at the historic venue, he's inviting everyone to the party via The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, his first concert special to air on a broadcast network.

Shot live in March 2024 at Joel's record-breaking 100th consecutive performance of his residency at Madison Square Garden, the concert special will see the Grammy-winning icon perform his classic piano-driven anthems like “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” “Vienna,” “Uptown Girl,” “My Life” and, of course, “Piano Man," as well his first new song in 17 years, the recently released single "Turn the Lights Back On."

The history-making MSG show was no doubt a moving one for the native New Yorker, who was born in the Bronx and raised on Long Island. As he shared with the audience during the 100th gig: "We play a lot bigger places. We play similar arenas, but this is The Garden. I first came here when I was a little boy. I think I was about 4, 5 years old. My parents brought me to the circus and the star that year was Gene Autry. He had a big hit with 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.'"

Given the momentous occasion, it's not a shock that Joel had plenty of surprise celebrity guests come out to help him celebrate the 100th show, including comedian Jerry Seinfeld and British rocker Sting, the latter of whom joined in for a rendition of Billy's 1986 track "Big Man on Mulberry Street," followed by a duet of "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" by Sting's band, The Police.

The two-hour special The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden is airing tonight, April 14, on CBS at 9pm Eastern. As one of the four major networks in the US, CBS is available over the air through a TV antenna or as part of a cable TV subscription. You can also tune into the channel via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The concert will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Check out the trailer for The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden before tuning into the concert special tonight on CBS.