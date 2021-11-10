TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Nov. 10

On TV tonight, the hunt to find Alex Galbraith's killer continues in Shetland on BBC1, George Clarke is with more ambitious home improvers in Old House, New Home on C4 and there's a new series of It's Me or the Dog UK on Really/Discovery+. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Shetland, 9pm, BBC1

Douglas Henshall stars. (Image credit: BBC)

The police are no further forward in their hunt for Alex Galbraith’s killer, but for now their focus is on locking down the area when an armed Iraq veteran with PTSD goes rogue. Meanwhile, Duncan’s decision to take out Public Enemy No 1 Donna for some fresh air turns out to be a bit misguided, even if it was the idea of Donna’s nurse – who, by the way, makes us a bit suspicious. We’re also suspicious of that plainclothes nun and the new Procurator Fiscal (possibly because she’s Line of Duty’s Farida), and well, everybody, really. No wonder Perez looks like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

George Clarke's Old House, New Home, 8pm, C4

More remarkable renovations with George Clarke. (Image credit: C4)

George Clarke meets more people passionate about renovating rundown properties. In Stroud, Phil and Leighla have big plans to transform their listed Georgian farmhouse with an industrial-style extension. It’s ambitious and complicated but with George’s help the results are impressive. The next house receiving a thoroughly modern makeover is a Victorian end-of-terrace in Wootton Bassett. The owners hope re-configuring the layout will give them the light and airy living space they’ve always dreamt of.

It's Me or the Dog UK, 9pm, Really/Discovery+

Aimee and Adrian with Shelby. (Image credit: Really/Discovery+)

No-nonsense dog trainer Victoria Stilwell returns with a new series of the show that originally ran on C4 from 2005-2008. In this first episode she meets Shelby, a seven-month old cockapoo who looks like a cute and fluffy teddy bear. In reality he’s taking chunks out of his owner and uses the whole house, including the beds, as his toilet. It takes dedication from owners Aimee and Adrian but the results are remarkable. Lockdown dogs, beware, there’s no excuse for bad behaviour now!

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Showtrial, season 1, BBC iPlayer

Tracy Ifeachor and Celine Buckens as Cleo and Talitha. (Image credit: BBC)

If you’ve missed this thrilling legal drama that’s currently showing on Sunday nights on BBC1 (and that's brought to us by the same people who made Line of Duty), then catch the whole five episodes on BBC iPlayer now. The drama follows the investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol student and the arrest and trial of a fellow student, Talitha Campbell, charged with conspiring to murder her. Celine Buckens impresses as the latter, a troubled posh girl whose behaviour threatens to alienate the duty solicitor, Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor), assigned to defend her. A fascinating look at how attitudes towards class and gender can impact the legal process.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Passing, Netflix

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Actor-turned-writer/director Rebecca Hall’s debut circles an uneasily reawakened New York friendship between two mixed-race women. Westworld’s Tessa Thompson’s shy home-maker Irene is astonished that childhood pal Clare (Ruth Negga) is now recklessly ‘passing’ as a white woman, and the women’s growing closeness crackles with mistrust and sexual ambiguity. A slow, thoughtful piece, this handsome Harlem period melodrama has more elegance than oomph, despite the fine central performances.

Live Sport

Ladies European Tour Golf , 11am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 11am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

