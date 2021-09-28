'Shetland' season 6: cast, plot, first picture and everything we know

Shetland season 6 is "coming soon" to BBC1 promises the broadcaster as it released a first look image (main picture).

Douglas Henshall, who plays leading man DI Jimmy Perez, has declared he's delighted to be back for a new run of the hugely popular crime drama.

“After all we’ve been through over the last couple of years, it’s wonderful to be back filming on Shetland again," he says. "Davy Kane [who's written the series with Paul Logue] has, once again, created stunning storylines in these two new series for Perez and the team to uncover the truth. Being back on the Shetland Isles has been wonderful. There is no location quite like it.”

Shetland season 6 is "coming soon" to BBC1 but it's not clear exactly when. Winter 2021/2022 looks on the cards.

Shetland season 6 plot

The plot will see Perez and his team investigate the doorstep murder of a leading figure on Shetland. The BBC teases that the case will take "a shockingly sinister turn". The new series will also see the return of murderer Donna Killick, whose compassionate release aggrieves many of the locals not least Kate Kilmuir, the victim’s sister. It's not clear how her release relates to Perez's investigation.

Cast

Douglas Henshall (Perez), Alison O'Donnell (DS Alison "Tosh" McIntosh) and Steven Roberston (DC Sandy Wilson) are all back. Plus Erin Armstrong (Cassie), Mark Bonnar (Duncan), Anne Kidd (Cora) and Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe) all return. Fiona Bell (The Nest, Dead Still) is back as killer Donna Killick.

New series regulars include Anneika Rose (Line of Duty, Deadwater Fell) as Procurator Fiscal, Maggie Kean and Angus Miller (Guilt, Doctors) as Tosh’s love interest, Donnie.

Plus joining the cast are Stephen McCole (Vigil, The Outlaw King), Jim Sturgeon (Vigil, Small Axe), Alec Newman (Showtrial, The Last Kingdom), Cora Bissett (Rebus, God Help The Girl), Lois Chimimba (Vigil, Trust Me), Conor McCarry (Outlander, Rillington Place), Lewis Gribben (Silent Witness, Deadwater Fell), Andy Clark (Annika, River City), Benny Young (Wild Rose, Outlaw King) and Shona McHugh (Annika, The Loch).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet.