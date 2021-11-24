TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Nov. 24

On TV tonight, Paul O'Grady is back with a new series of the feel good For the Love of Dogs on ITV, there's a thrilling final episode of Shetland on BBC1 and relax alongside the former Radio 1 DJ for Walking with Nick Grimshaw on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Paul O'Grady with lovely collie cross Lizzie. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul O’ Grady returns to meet more homeless animals under the care of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. In need of specialist attention is young pup Daisy. The four-month-old Shih Tzu has a liver problem that will be fatal if she’s not operated on. Paul falls head over heels for her, and for lively Lizzie, a happy hairy hound who has no idea she’s the size of a small horse. Finally, Paul meets his toughest crowd yet – a pair of timid Chihuahuas. They may be small but Paul has an epic job on his hands to win these two round.

★★★★ JL

Shetland, season 6, 9pm, BBC1

DI Jimmy Perez gets closer to the answers. (Image credit: BBC)

You may be thinking, ‘Gosh, there’s an awful lot to resolve in this final hour,’ and you’d be right – but the good news is that this humdinger of an episode ties everything up while also ending on a breathtaking cliffhanger (thank goodness series seven of the detective drama is being filmed as we speak). With Sister Carolyn in a bad way in hospital, Perez is determined to find out who would go to such extremes to silence her – but his prime suspects still aren’t talking. And before he can solve the murder of Alex Galbraith, he needs to find out what happened to Marie-Ann two decades ago…

★★★★★ SP

Walking with Nick Grimshaw, 7pm, BBC2

Nick takes a coastal amble in Northumberland. (Image credit: BBC)

After a walk through the Cotswold Hills with Kate Garraway last time, in a new edition of the series we’re joining DJ and presenter Nick Grimshaw as he takes a pleasantly long way round from Warkworth Beach to Amble Pier in beautiful Northumberland. It’s early morning, with the sound of the waves creating a soothing backdrop. ‘It feels good for you, instantly,’ says Nick, and it’s hard to disagree, even though we’re experiencing it via the TV screen.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Tiger King 2, Netflix

The story of big cats and epic feuds continues for a second season. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with the gun-toting, mullet-haired Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman to kill his long-time nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had campaigned to close his private zoo in Oklahoma. Now, a second season, picks up the story, though it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star given that he’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Baskin has also refused to take part in the documentary but she will star in her own series on Discovery+, a two-parter called Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (from Saturday, Nov. 13), which continues her fight to shut down private zoos.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

My Feral Heart, 11.15pm, BBC2

Steven Brandon gives an engaging debut performance. (Image credit: BBC)

Steven Brandon, a young actor with Down’s syndrome, is a captivating lead in this appealing British indie drama. His stubbornly independent character is forced to go into a care home, where he strikes up a rewarding friendship with cheery carer Eve (ex-EastEnder Shana Swash). He also discovers mute teenager Pixie Le Knot in a nearby field. Even if this plot strand doesn’t entirely come off, the film remains touching and inspiring.

Live Sport

Champions League, Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain, 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

Home and Away is now on its Christmas break until Dec. 31, when it will return to 5Star at 6pm and 6.30pm.

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs on TV tonight – Paul meets some beautiful hounds in this cheerful and uplifting show.

