TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 15th May

Casualty is just one of the gems on today...

There's new romance in Casualty tonight, a look back at the life of John Lennon in A Life in Ten Pictures and Ewan McGregor plays American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick in Netflix drama Halston. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 9.20pm, BBC1

Iain gets his flirt on with Faith tonight! And she's smiling! But then he mansplains nursing… Oh no. Regardless, they band together to help an Alzheimer's patient and her husband (real life couple Emma and Rupert Vansittart) celebrate their golden wedding anniversary in the ED. This touching, romantic experience prompts Iain to pop the big question. 'Wanna go for a drink?'. From new romance to bad romance – cracks deepen in Jacob and Tina's relationship and elsewhere Rash does a lot of running around when he gets a blast from the past!

★★★★ ER

John Lennon: A Life in Ten Pictures, 9pm, BBC2

At the height of Beatlemania, when screaming fans often drowned out the iconic sound of the fab four, John Lennon was also a husband and new father. In one of the more intimate pictures featured in this film, which looks back at the life of the ex-Beatle, John is with his first wife Cynthia and their young son Julian, a moment of domestic bliss in the madness of being in the most famous band in the world. It also explores his life after the band, his relationship with Yoko Ono and his untimely death at the hands of a fan outside his New York home.

★★★★ JL

Halston, Netflix

Ewan McGregor as American fashion designer Halston (Pic Credit. Atsushi Nishijima/NETFLIX © 2021) (Image credit: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX)

Ewan McGregor stars as 1970s American fashion designer Halston, credited with designing the pillbox hat made famous in the 1960s by US First Lady Jackie Kennedy. The series follows Halston as he creates his fashion empire that became synonymous with fame and notoriety, while battling to save his most precious asset - his brand name - from hostile takeovers. Famous faces crop up throughout the five-parter - Krysta Rodriguez as Halston’s close friend Liza Minnelli, and Rory Culkin as film director Joel Schumacher. This takes us on a trip through the more glam side of the 1970s and is definitely one to savour!

★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch

The Nest, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/BritBox

Martin Compston as Dan, Sophie Rundle as Emily and Mirren Mack as Kaya (Pic Credit Studio Lambert - Photographer: Mark Mainz) (Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Mark Mainz)

Line of Duty's Martin Compston (using his natural Scottish accent) and Sophie Rundle play a wealthy couple unable to conceive, who ask an 18-year-old stranger to carry a baby for them. But can they trust her? A twisty, smartly scripted Glasgow-set thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sicario, 11.10pm, C4

Emily Blunt as FBI Agent Kate Macer in tense thriller Sicario (Credit © Lionsgate) (Image credit: © Lionsgate)

A stunning peak into the grisly war on drugs between Mexico and the USA, made by one of the finest film-makers working today, Denis Villeneuve. He throws straight-as-an-arrow FBI agent Emily Blunt into the morass and follows her as she learns up is down and right is wrong, through the political machinations of fellow agent Josh Brolin and shady 'fixer' Benicio del Toro. The movie has a breathless grip on proceedings, culminating in a terrifying night raid in the tunnels beneath the border, with Blunt giving one of her best performances. A superb thriller.

★★★★ NP

Live sport

FA Cup Final: Chelsea v Leicester City 4.15pm (k-o 5.15pm), BBC1

4.15pm (k-o 5.15pm), BBC1 Premier League Football: Southampton v Fulham 2.45pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

2.45pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League Football: Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss John Lennon: A Life in Ten Pictures on TV tonight – a fabulous trip down memory lane.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!