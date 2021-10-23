TV Tonights: our highlights for Sunday, Oct. 24

On TV tonight, Ma and Pop Larkin take a mini break to Margate in The Larkins on ITV, the comedian and consumer champion tackles oil company Shell in Joe Lycett vs The Oil Giant on C4 and it's the final thrilling episode of Ridley Road on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Larkins, 8pm, ITV

Ma and Pop Larkin relax in Margate. (Image credit: ITV)

There’s a chance to see Pop and Ma Larkin outside of their natural habitat this week as the overworked couple head to the seaside for a mini-break in Margate. They soon find themselves trying to help out some newlyweds who are staying in their hotel, and down on the beach Pop has to come to the rescue when Ma suffers a ‘swimsuit malfunction’. Back on the farm, Mariette and Charley look after the kids, and property developer Tom Fisher invites Mariette on a date – but her nemesis Pauline is determined to thwart any chance of romance for the pair.

★★★★ IM

Joe Lycett vs The Oil Giant, 9pm, C4

Joe’s spreading the word. (Image credit: C4)

Comic and consumer champion Joe Lycett investigates the problem of ‘greenwashing’ where large companies exaggerate their green credentials for PR purposes. Joe’s focus in this one-off, ahead of climate-change conference COP26 later this month, is on oil giant Shell and its marketing strategy. In his quest to hold Shell to account and find out more about their business, Joe meets experts in the field and campaigners on both sides of the debate, before making a sensational ad campaign about their activities and attempting to air it on primetime TV….

★★★★ NC

Ridley Road, 9pm, BBC1

Vivien treads cautiously. (Image credit: BBC)

Prepare for a thrillingly tense finale as Vivien’s cover is blown. Having slept with her, Colin – fanatical leader of the National Socialist Movement – reveals he knows who Vivien is and is going to kill both her and her boyfriend. Vivien has found a case containing damning evidence against Colin, and needs to make sure it gets into the hands of Soly (Eddie Marsan) and the Jewish resistance organisation. But Soly’s behind bars and Vivien must fight for her life. Will Colin and his fascist thugs get what they deserve?

★★★★★ NH

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Squid Game, season 1, Netflix

Jung-jae Lee as lead character Seong Gi-hun. (Image credit: netflix)

Currently the most watched show on Netflix in the UK and US, this South Korean drama is causing quite a global storm. The nine-part series is based on a group of 456 people in dire need of money. They take part in a game show in a secret location and have to compete against each other playing traditional Korean children’s games to win a huge cash prize – 45.6 billion Korean Won or about £28 million in sterling. But the contest turns out to be a brutal and deadly game of survival in this gripping, addictive and very violent thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Eighth Grade, 10.45pm, BBC2

Elsie Fisher as Kayla. (Image credit: BBC)

An incredibly insightful and touching coming-of-age comedy drama by US comic Bo Burnham, this also has a standout performance from 15-year-old Elsie Fisher. She plays the awkward Kayla, a girl who delivers platitudes on her viewerless YouTube channel, but struggles to put her advice into action. Meanwhile, her father tries his best to help. Burnham’s superb debut has given us a nigh-on perfect snapshot of youth in a world of social media.

Live Sport

Premier League, West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Manchester United v Liverpool , 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Formula 1, The United States Grand Prix, 7.55pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss The Larkins on TV tonight – we love Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh as Ma and Pop Larkin – a 'perfick' end to the weekend.

Happy viewing!