Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play is now available on BET Plus

The wait is over: Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play is now available on BET+.

"Tyler Perry’s Madea burst onto the scene and entered our hearts over 20 years ago and we are honored to share this final stage performance with BET+ subscribers,” said Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+. “Now, more than ever is the time to celebrate family and unity and Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play does just that.”

Perry and Madea (they're one and the same, really, right?) plus together some of the favorite characters for a family gathering that could only exist in this format. You'll find Madea, Mr. Brown, Cora and Aunt Bam together, all under one roof, for more than two hours. Madea is trying to be supportive of her great-grandchildren and daughter Cora. As always, she uses her Southern wisdom and tough love to help the family make their way through the new normal.

The gist is that Madea drives a couple hours to rural Georgia to be with her family. Her great-grandson is graduating from law school and the whole family is getting together to celebrate. Meanwhile, Darlene has gone through a tough divorce that left her financially and emotionally spent, and the whole family pitched in to support Darlene and her son, Malik. And then Darlene's ex-husband shows up, uninvited. But sparks fly and Madea starts to make everything better.

In addition to Perry, of course, Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play stars Cassi Davis Patton as Betty Ann "Aunt Bam" Murphy, David Mann as Leroy Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora Jean Simmons-Brown, Kwaylon Rogers (BlameitonKway) as Tiffany "TiTi" Samuels, Alexis Hollins as Darlene Samuels, Anthony Lewis as Devin, Jacobi Brown as Malik Samuels, Ashlee B. Gillum as Robin, Walter Fauntleroy as Omar, RaVaughn Brown as Sylvia and Kendrick Mays as William Samuels.

The play was executive produced, directed and written by Perry. Michelle Sneed and Mark Swinton also served as executive producers.