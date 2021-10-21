‘Uncharted’ trailer introduces Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake

Tom Holland is heading off on a globe-spanning treasure hunt in the first trailer for Uncharted, the feature film adaptation of the popular video game series that will see the actor best known as Spider-Man play adventurer Nathan Drake. The trailer also reveals that Uncharted will premiere exclusively in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.

The Uncharted video game series was one of the more popular titles for PlayStation in recent years, with four games released following Nathan Drake as he searched for hidden ancient treasures while also having to deal with plenty of sinister villains after it as well. A big screen adaptation has long been in the works, with multiple directors attached at one point or another, but the movie is finally in sight.

Holland will take the lead as Drake in what Sony Pictures hopes will be the second franchise the actor will headline for the studio. He will be joined by Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Drake’s partner and mentor. Another popular character from the games set to appear in the movie is Chloe Frazer, played by Sophia Ali. The big bad is being played by Antonio Banderas. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) directed the film from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins.

While the trailer does include a peek at one of the most famous sequences from the video games, Uncharted is not directly based on any version of the game. Rather it is being described as a prequel that shows Drake and Sully on their first job together and how they became friends. From the trailer we also can grasp that they’re after a treasure that Drake’s brother Sam was searching for and could be worth up to $5 billion.

Watch the full trailer below.

Having played the video games myself, I have to say that Holland looks promising as Drake and the film certainly has a look akin to the gameplay, which was already pretty cinematic for a video game. Of course, Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record with video game adaptations — Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, Super Mario Bros., to name a few. In fact, most people have been making the argument that this summer’s Free Guy, which is set in a video game world but not based (directly) on any preexisting game, is the best video game movie Hollywood has made.

This is the second big blockbuster that Holland is set to star in over the next few months, as he of course will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released on Dec. 17.