Vienna Blood viewers DIVIDED on the show's format but praise it as 'grown-up' and 'quality'

Max and Oskar must find a way to work together

Vienna Blood viewers have been complimentary about the BBC show after its second episode of the new season aired last night, but there are some mixed feelings about the compact format of the drama.

Vienna Blood follows the adventures of young doctor Max Liebermann and world-weary cop, Oskar Rheinhardt as they navigate crime in Vienna.

The two-part series was released on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 4th August, with the first episode airing on the same date at 9 pm on BBC Two. The second episode aired at 9 pm last night (Sunday 11th August).

Fans took to social media after the show to express their approval of the drama, though some had some concerns over the show's length.

'That was excellent, it’s just a shame that we have so few quality crime dramas on the BBC anymore,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another simply said, '#ViennaBlood More!!! @BBCTwo.'

Some viewers were pleased with the compact format of the fourth season of the show, with another writing, 'Yes! That was really good. Liked it being in two 90 minute espresso. #ViennaBlood.'

But not everybody was as encouraging, with another viewer saying, 'Just 4 episodes? #ViennaBlood' referring to the two 90-minute episodes.

While another said, 'If this is the last season, I will miss this show so much - but a cracking conclusion. What a fabulous team and excellent storytelling.'

And another wrote, praising the show's format, 'A delicious double espresso….short and strong.'

While another wrote, saying that the short format of the show had left them wanting more, 'This had better not be the last ever episode or I’ll really kick off.'

While another said, 'Showered and washed with a bowl of cereal watching episode 1 of Vienna Blood. I only found out about season 4 when I saw the final episode was on tonight!! I love #ViennaBlood.'

You can watch both episodes of Vienna Blood season four on BBC iPlayer now.