Vizio TVs get bigger and better in 2020, with its first OLED TV, an 85-incher, and new procesors

Updated June 30, 2020: We now have full pricing on the new range of televisions and soundbars.

Vizio today at CES in Las Vegas has unveiled a massive upgrade to its television lineup for 2020. New sets. Bigger sets than it's done before. Its first OLED set. Sets with newer, faster processing across the board.

And that's just for starters.

Here's how to look at things: Vizio is still going with its "V-Series," "M-Series," and "P-Series" televisions, with the former focused more on affordability, and the latter on performance. In other words, V is good. M is better, and P is best. The M- and P-Series sets also get the "Quantum" designation because they employ Quantum Dot technology, which is better than not having it.

And to separate things out a little further, we now have an array of P-Series Quantum X televisions, in 65-, 75- and — in a first for Vizio — 85-inch flavors.

And to separate things out even further , Vizio also is rolling out its first OLED televisions — basically the gold standard in displays. If you can afford OLED, you want OLED, because unlike other display technologies OLED can turn off each individual pixel (instead of just dimming things in regions), making blacks truly blacks and allowing colors to pop that much more. You'll be able to get them in either 55 or 65 inches when they're available.

Also new is a revamped Vizio IQ Ultra processing system, which allows for better performance across the board — something Vizio TVs have needed an upgrade in for quite some time. The M- and P-Series TVs also get a new "ProGaming Engine" that specificially beefs things up for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4, with variable refresh rates, AMD FreeSync, and 4K resolution at up to 120Hz.

Also new across the board is HDMI 2.1. The entire lineup also retains support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as Google Assistant and Chromecast, and Apple's Homekit and AirPlay standards.

Toss in massive updates to the Vizio SmartCast user interface and new audio equipment, and 2020 is off to a pretty darn good start for Vizio.

What's missing? Pricing and availability. So drool for now, and start saving some pennies.

Vizio OLED 2020

We don't yet have much imformation on the Vizio OLED TVs. We do know that they'll support 4K resolution, of course, and the'll come in two sizes — 55 inches and 65 inches. They'll also have the top-end IQ Ultra processor, which should surprise no one, and the frames will have a thin 4mm bezel.

For now, what you see here is what we know.

Vizio P-Series Quantom 2020

This is where the Vizio lineup generally goes from "Good, but still affordable" to "OK, I've got some money to spend. Whatcha got?"

The P9 comes in 65- and 75-inch flavors and up to 240 local dimming zones. (The larger model gets more.) It's also 50 percent brighter than the M-Series sets.

The variable-rate refresh specs also get a bump to a max of 120Hz, double that of the M-Series.

Otherwise, you're still looking at 4K resolution and Dolby Vision and HDR and all that, plus the ProGaming Engine and IQ Ultra processor.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 2020

Want to go one better? That's where the new Quantum X comes in for 2020. First is that it's Vizio's first TV to reach 85 inches. And with that additional size you can get as many as 792 local dimming zones, and potential brightness is more than double that of the non-X P-Series sets.

This is, simply, the new best of Vizio's best.

Vizio M-Series Quantum 2020

This is the bread and butter of the Vizio line. It's made up of two models, the M7 and M8. The former comes in sizes of 50, 55 and 65 inches. The LED panel has up to 30 local dimming zones. For that reason alone we'd recommend looking at the M8 model first — it has 90 local dimming zones. The M8, which comes in 55- and 65-inch sizes, also is brighter than the M7.

The M-Series also is the lowest in the Vizio lineup to feature the new ProGaming Engine for improved performance with the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4.

Vizio V-Series 2020

This year's contingent comes in a bevy of sizes, from 40 inches on the small end to 70 on the high end. As these are the more economical models, you'll lose out on local dimming and instead get full array dimming. Brightness tops out at a mere 250 nits for the entire screen. Refresh comes in at 120Hz.

While the V-Series enjoys the new IQ Active processing as the M-Series, it's a step below the IQ Ultra you'll get on the P-Series sets. Same goes fo the V-Gaming Engine.

Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG is standard, as is 4K resolution and HDMI 2.1.

VIZIO's 2020 SmartCast TV Lineup Advances Picture Quality Leadership with More Quantum Color Models and First OLED TV

The brand's broadest lineup of new TV models boasts increased Quantum Dot performance, next generation TV processors, and cutting-edge gaming features

Irvine, CA – Jan. 5, 2020 – VIZIO, Inc., America's fastest growing Quantum Dot company , today strengthens its position in the TV industry with the introduction of its 2020 4K HDR Smart TV collection. VIZIO is introducing more Quantum Color models with best-in-class quantum dot performance and industry-leading peak brightness — built on VIZIO's most powerful full array local dimming backlight with next gen TV processing. The 2020 lineup also features VIZIO's first-ever OLED TV. From the accessible 40-inch V-Series® to a massive all-new 85-inch P-Series® Quantum X, the 2020 SmartCast TV lineup is VIZIO's highest performing and widest range ever. It also boasts SmartCast 4.0 and the all-new VIZIO Voice Remote, making it easier than ever for users to stream, control, and share their favorite content on any VIZIO SmartCast TV .

"Our mission has always been to make cutting-edge picture quality and a best-in-class smart TV user experience attainable for everyone," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We're excited with the performance improvements that our new IQ video processors and ProGaming Engine bring to our 2020 lineup, especially when combined with VIZIO TVs that offer the highest performance Quantum Color and peak brightness in the industry. Plus, utilizing the new processing power to optimize the strengths of OLED picture quality proves that VIZIO's leadership in the TV industry has never been stronger."

Across the 2020 lineup, VIZIO's SmartCast TVs add enhanced performance and more intelligence than ever before thanks to a first-of-its-kind processor for the U.S. market, as well as a new, powerful gaming engine. With incredible 64-bit image processing and 1 GHz CPU, the all-new VIZIO IQ processors add multi-step algorithms to more accurately upscale HD/FHD to 4K resolution, reduce noise and artifacts, and intelligently enhance detail and contrast with pixel-level brightness adjustments. The new 3D color engine works in concert with auto calibration to improve color accuracy and create an image that is true to the artist's original intent. The premium IQ Ultra™ processor also enriches picture processing with AI and machine learning capabilities.

New for the 2020 lineup, is the introduction of VIZIO's ProGaming Engine that takes Xbox One X and PlayStation® 4 performance to the next level with support for Variable Refresh Rates (VRR), AMD FreeSync, and resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz for greater motion clarity and smoother gameplay. The ProGaming Engine's faster response time and the input's lower lag further improve picture detail so that users can see every action and can respond faster than ever. In addition, Auto Game Mode with auto low latency is automatically engaged when console gameplay is detected, so users can enjoy the highest gaming performance every time they play.

About the 2020 Lineup

Pushing the boundaries of what High Dynamic Range can deliver, VIZIO's 2020 P-Series Quantum X arguably has the industry's best picture, offering incredible brightness, contrast and color performance. With up to 3000 nits of peak brightness for brilliant highlights and incredible detail, as well as 800 nits full screen brightness for true-to-life outdoor scenes, the P-Series Quantum X will bring the most dynamic images to life. The TV's full-array LED backlight with up to an incredible 792 zones of local dimming ensures the deepest blacks and eye-popping contrast. Further elevating picture performance is one of the highest performing Quantum Dot panels in the market, boasting 165% more color for a vibrant yet subtly-nuanced color palette with pearlescent blues, emerald greens and crimson reds. Available in 65-inch, 75-inch and now a cinema-worthy 85-inch size, the P-Series Quantum X was created with elevated craftsmanship, complete with a bezel-less design.

Not to be outdone, VIZIO's new P-Series Quantum model offers premium 4K HDR performance with the IQ Ultra processor and 240 zones of local dimming for detailed highlights and deep, dark blacks. A blazing 1200 nits of peak brightness gives brighter scenes a lifelike appearance and, when combined with Quantum Color technology, helps expand the color volume to rank amongst the industry's top models. VIZIO's P-Series Quantum TVs are available in 65- and 75-inch sizes.

In addition to upgrading the award-winning Quantum Color models, VIZIO is introducing its first-ever 4K OLED TVs in 55 and 65-inch sizes. Built for the cinephile, the TV's self-emitting pixels offer true blacks, infinite contrast, and unmatched viewing angles, making it the perfect option for watching your favorite films in a darkened home theater. Backed by VIZIO's IQ Ultra™ processor for unparalleled color, contrast, and clarity, the luxurious, borderless 4mm thin display blends into any space and is made to pair perfectly with the VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar, a 5.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio solution with revolutionary rotating front height speakers.

VIZIO's 2020 M-Series Quantum lineup brings premium features to mid-range price points, providing picture quality improvements, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and VIZIO's IQ Active™ processor for powerful image processing and high performance gaming. With models ranging from 50-inches to 65-inches, the series offers AMD FreeSync and Variable Refresh Rates for smoother video game graphics. The top 55-inch and 65-inch M-Series Quantum models offer a high performance step up in picture quality, with 90 local dimming zones and 800 nits of peak brightness for incredible contrast to give HDR content a realistic appearance. M-Series Quantum TVs offer up to 30 local dimming zones – doubling 2019's model – for deep blacks, while preserving up to 600 nits of peak brightness for impactful HDR highlights.

Rounding out the impressive 2020 lineup is the V-Series, which offers exceptional 4K HDR picture performance at an incredible value. Available in sizes ranging from 40- to 70-inch models, the 2020 V-Series brings the same broad HDR support (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+), next generation SmartCast 4.0, and future-proof HDMI 2.1 inputs with eARC that are available across the entire lineup to an incredible price point. In addition, VIZIO's IQ Active processor gives the V-Series a razor sharp image, while the V-Gaming Engine offers lower input lag, faster response time, and auto low-latency for a clean, smooth picture with amazing clarity that will maximize every player's gaming performance.

To help take advantage of the strong picture quality capabilities of its UHD TV lineup, VIZIO is excited to announce support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and now HDR10+. Support for all consumer HDR formats means viewers do not have to worry if their TV can play back the content they want to watch in the format they want to watch it in. Similarly, VIZIO is proud to support viewing content as close to the filmmaker's original intent as possible, and will incorporate the UHD-Alliance Filmmaker Mode in 2020 UHD models.

SmartCast 4.0 and more

The industry's best image is only worthwhile with great content, and VIZIO's SmartCast platform makes finding great content easy. VIZIO's 2020 lineup includes SmartCast 4.0, the latest upgrade to VIZIO's smart TV platform that gives consumers the power to stream, control, and share the entertainment they love. The 2020 update will add to SmartCast's existing feature set, bringing faster, more personalized experiences to VIZIO SmartCast users . See the separate SmartCast press release for details.

Pricing and availability for the 2020 line-up of VIZIO SmartCast TVs will be available closer to launch.