Walt Disney Company Subscribers and Earnings

Q3 2020 (Aug. 4, 2020)

The Walt Disney Company today announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2020. This marks the third full quarter since Disney+ launched in November 2019, and the first full quarter since the start of the global pandemic that's touched pretty much every part of Disney's business, from content production to streaming to parks.

Here's what you need to know from the earnings announcement:

Disney+ how has 57.5 million subscribers, up 3 million from the last quarter.

ESPN+ now has 8.5 million subscribers, up from 7.9 million last quarter.

Hulu with Live TV now has 3.4 million subscribers, up from 2.2 million a year ago.

Hulu has 32.1 million subscribers on its video-on-demand service. (That's a total of 35.5 million for both.)

Disney is going to start featuring more content it owns internationally under a "Star" brand sometime in 2021.

Q2 2020 (May 5, 2020)

The Walt Disney Company today announced its Q2 2020 results. It's the second round of quarterly results since Disney+ launched in November 2019. The Q1 earnings were unique in that former CEO Bob Iger actually sneaked ahead and gave updated numbers on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — the three major streaming media properties owned by Disney.

Here's what you need to know from the Q2 earnings:

The official number in the earnings release shows Disney+ at 33.5 million subscribers as of March 28. But Disney on April 8 — a little more than a week later — said it was over 50 million with the addition of a number of European countries.

As of May 4, 2020, Disney says it has 54.5 million paid Disney+ subscribers.

ESPN+ now has 7.9 million paid subscribers, up about 3,000 from Feb. 3. Of course, that was before sports shut down.

Hulu has a total of 32.1 million subscribers. Of those, 28.8 million only subscribe to the video-on-demand segment, while some 3.3 million also have Hulu with Live TV.

That means Hulu with Live TV is still the largest live TV streaming service in the United States. (Sling TV, which either is in second or third place, announces its earnings on May 7.)

Q1 2020 (Feb. 4, 2020)

The Walt Disney Company today announced its Q1 2020 results — its first since the streaming service launched in November 2019. Here's what you need to know: