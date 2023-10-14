How to watch England vs Fiji: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

England will be seeking revenge and a place in the last four when they face Fiji in the penultimate Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, October 15 at Stade de Marseille. Steve Borthwick’s side may have topped Pool D but they have yet to fully convince.

The England vs Fiji live stream is free on RTÉ Player in Ireland, and ITVX in the UK. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

After starting the tournament with an assured victory against Argentina, England finished the pool stage in sluggish fashion with a narrow win over Samoa. Pushed all the way by a team whose only win in the tournament came against Chile, the sloppy performance was epitomised by captain Owen Farrell timing out when taking a penalty right in front of the posts.

England will have to quickly put that display behind them if they want to keep their World Cup dreams alive and will have to make significant improvements if they are to reach the semi-finals. However, they can take plenty of positives from the wins over Argentina, Japan and Chile, and will have been boosted by seeing the way Portugal were able to expose Fiji’s deficiencies in defence.

The Pacific Islanders were on a high before the tournament got underway having secured a first-ever win over England in August. They then began the pool stages by pushing Wales to the very limit in a narrow defeat before bouncing back in style and beating Australia. Since then Fiji have struggled, edging past Georgia and then losing to minnows Portugal.

With neither side in the best of form, it may not be a game that is high on quality but there is sure to be plenty of intensity and no shortage of drama so you’ll want to watch England vs Fiji. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Fiji in Ireland for free

RTÉ and Virgin Media are the destinations for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup. England vs Fiji will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick off is at 4pm UK. Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV licence to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch England vs Fiji in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch England vs Fiji – along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3 pm UK ahead of the 4 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch England vs Fiji in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including England vs Fiji Zealand, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 11 am ET / 7 am PT.

You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the England vs Fiji live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch England vs Fiji in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport is showing every single game – including England vs Fiji. The match kicks off on Sunday, October 16 at 2 am AEST, so it's going to be a late one.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing the final of the World Cup and they'll also be streaming on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the England vs Fiji live stream from Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch England vs Fiji everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Wales vs Argentina

QF2: Ireland vs New Zealand

Sunday, October 15

QF3: England vs Fiji

QF4: France vs South Africa

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? 20 teams started out in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. That has now been whittled down to just eight teams: England, Ireland, Wales, Fiji, France, South Africa, Argentina, and New Zealand.

