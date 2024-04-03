How to watch Loot season 2 online: stream the Apple TV Plus drama from anywhere now

Maya Rudolph brings the bling as divorced billionaire Molly Wells in Loot season 2, which returns on Wednesday, April 3 and stars the likes of Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island), Ron Funches (The Great North), and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose).

You can watch Loot season 2 worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But, if you’re not in a country that currently offers Apple TV Plus, you can watch Loot season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links Time: Episode 1 premieres at 12.01 am ET on April 3, 2024. New episodes air weekly. Global stream: Apple TV Plus Abroad? Use a VPN to watch any stream

Created by Alan Yang (Parks and Recreation) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock), season 1 ended with Molly doubling down on her philanthropy and pledging her entire $120 billion fortune to charity. Viewers now find her on man-free journey of self-discovery. But where does that leave Arthur (Nat Faxon), the unhip accountant who’s fallen in head over heels for her?

Friendships deepen and romance blossoms as the foundation’s employees attempt to get a life-changing initiative for the unhoused off the ground. There’s the evolving bromance between Molly’s trusted aide, Nicholas (Booster), and IT specialist Howard (Funches), while the introduction of OT-Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) to the cast leads to a whirlwind romance for the foundation's socially-driven, workaholic director, Sofia (Rodriguez).

Excited for the return of this colorful, heartwarming comedy? Then scroll down below, where we explain how to watch Loot season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Loot season 2 online

Loot season 2 is exclusive to Apple TV Plus, with two episodes available from the season debut on Wednesday, April 3. As with last season, there will be 10 episodes in total, with a new episode added weekly until the finale on May 29. See our episode schedule below for further information.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month to subscribe. If you see a higher price, then it's possible that you're about to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS plan — this isn't the right option, and it won't let you watch Loot season 2!

There are a few great ways to watch shows on Apple without paying initially, and we've got an entire page on Apple TV Plus free trials which we'd recommend you check out.

How to watch Loot season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Loot season 2 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Loot season 2 trailer

New episodes of Loot season 2 will be added to Apple TV Plus weekly from Wednesday, April 3. There are 10 in total, with two being dropped on the debut date, and one episode released per week thereafter. See below for the full episode release schedule:

Loot season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: “Space for Everyone” – April 3

Episode 2: “Clueless” – April 3

Episode 3: “Vengeance Falls” – April 10

Episode 4: “TBC” – April 17

Episode 5: “TBC” – April 24

Episode 6: “TBC” – May 1

Episode 7: “TBC” – May 8

Episode 8: “TBC” – May 15

Episode 9: “TBC” – May 22

Episode 10: “TBC” – May 29

Who is in the cast of Loot season 2?