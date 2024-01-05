How to watch Masters snooker 2024: live stream Ronnie O'Sullivan online from anywhere

The first major snooker event of 2024 – the Masters – is the perfect antidote to your January blues. Only the world's top 16 cuemen are eligible for the rapid-fire Triple Crown event, including defending champion Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan, and they'll descend on London's Alexandra Palace from Sunday, January 7.

Watch Masters snooker live streams for free on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Abroad at the moment? You can watch BBC iPlayer live from anywhere with a VPN.

No.1 seed Trump became the 11th multiple winner of the Masters by fighting back to edge Mark Williams in a thrilling contest a year ago, thus extending the Welshman's 20-year drought in this tournament. No.2 seed Luca Brecel, the reigning world champion, would have been eight years old at the time of Williams' last triumph.

Another contender who's had a lean few years at the Masters is John Higgins, who last got his hands on the Paul Hunter Trophy 18 years ago. While seven-time Masters champion O'Sullivan – star of recent Amazon Prime doc The Edge of Everything – has won it three times since then, he's only made it past the quarter-finals once in the past six years.

Mark Selby is the second most-successful Masters contender in the field, having captured the title three times, though he's only reached one final this season, and it ended in defeat. If you're a keen snooker fan, you'll want to know how to watch the Masters snooker live online. We've got all the information below.

Today's Masters 2024 schedule

(All times ET)

Sunday, January 7

8 am - Luca Brecel (2) vs Jack Lisowski

2 pm - Shaun Murphy (7) vs Zhang Anda

Watch Masters snooker in the UK for free

In the UK, free-to-air channel BBC Two and free streaming service BBC iPlayer are showing every session of the 2023 Masters. Live coverage typically gets underway at 1 pm UK each day. BBC channels and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers in the UK. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to watch iPlayer from abroad. The tournament is also being shown on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

How to watch Masters snooker in the US

Snooker fans based in the US can watch the 2024 MrQ Masters exclusively on DAZN. The monthly plan costs $24.99 per month, though you can reduce that to $19.99 per month if you commit to a year's contract. If you pay for an entire year upfront, it will be a touch more affordable still, at $224.99. Live coverage typically gets underway at 8 am ET / 5 am PT each morning, continuing into the evenings. Remember, if you're currently away from the States but don't want to miss any of the snooker, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

Watch Masters 2024 in Australia

In Australia, the 2024 Masters is being live streamed in its entirety on Matchroom Live. Just be warned that play typically begins at 12 am AEDT each night, continuing through the early hours. If the timings don't put you off, note that a day pass costs $1.99, a monthly pass costs $5.99, and an annual pass costs $49.99.

Watch Masters 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the snooker.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the tournament. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Masters even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Masters 2024 odds

Who is favourite to win the Masters 2024? Top seed Judd Trump is the marginal favorite to win the 2024 Masters with the bookmakers. No.3 seed (and seven-time champion) Ronnie O'Sullivan and No.5 seed (and three-time champion) Mark Selby are expected to run him closest.

