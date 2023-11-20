Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything — release date, trailer and everything we know

Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything is a feature-length dive into the snooker player's personal and professional life that's coming to Prime Video.

Arguably the sport's greatest-ever player, this promises to be a must-watch for all snooker fans who want to know more about The Rocket. Perhaps most interestingly it will follow him during his successful 2022 world championship campaign. Among the contributors are Jimmy White and his artist pal Damien Hirst.

The Edge of Everything is produced by David Beckham's Studio 99 and finds the snooker legend ready to keep the game a little at arm's length. However, the doc shows how he inevitably got sucked back into the sport during another crucial tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything...

Ronnie: The Edge of Everything comes to Prime Video on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The film is also getting a special early release in UK cinemas on Tuesday, November 21, 2023; this showing is followed by a live broadcast of a Q&A between Ronnie O'Sullivan and David Beckham, which snooker fans will not want to miss!

What does Ronnie: The Edge of Everything cover?

Ronnie: The Edge of Everything illustrates the strain that one of snooker's biggest names has been put under over the years. The film finds him facing down to the end of his turbulent, successful career, but he ends up back in the sport's grip before long.

The doc sees the star opening up about personal struggles and features contributions from his close friends and family, and makes use of archival footage to tell his story.

A full synopsis from MetFilm Distribution reads: "Facing the end of a wildly successful but turbulent career, snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan is finally keeping the game at arm’s length. But over the course of a season leading to a career-defining tournament, and triggered by memories of the past, he finds himself spiralling back into the sport's intense grip.

"Watch as O’Sullivan opens the doors to his personal life, including his family and inner circle of friends and confidants, gifting the filmmakers a remarkable cast of characters, personal archive and an extraordinary story that has never been told before for the screen. If this wasn’t enough, he also decided to make snooker history as the cameras rolled."

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The Ronnie: The Edge of Everything trailer begins by establishing his skills as a snooker player, before jumping to the present day, wherein Ronnie talks about venturing out into the world. From that point on, everything becomes much more personal. Check it out below:

Who directed Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything?

Documentary filmmaker Sam Blair is behind the camera for Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything.

Blair has also worked on 1971: The That Music Changed Everything, Make Us Dream, Keep Quiet, Maradona '86, Sprinter, Fish & Chips, and High/Low.