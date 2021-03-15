Watch Sam struggle with the shield in the final 'Falcon and the Winter Solder' trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — the second and latest new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — premieres Friday, March 19 on Disney+. And that means there's still a little time for one last trailer, which has indeed dropped.

The 2-minute trailer gives us another good look at what undoubtedly will be an underlying theme in the series — Sam now has Captain America's shield, but he's not sure he's earned it. Bucky Barnes isn't sure Sam's earned it, either. And a Buddy Cop relationship ensues.

"It feels like it belongs to someone else," we hear Sam say atop cuts of him practicing by bouncing the shield off trees and having it return to him. Bucky — the Winter Soldier — doesn't necessarily disagree. "That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people," he says.

"Symbols are nothing without the men and women who give them meaning," we hear Sam follow up.

Of course the relationship between Sam and Bucky — and Sam with himself and his new position — is just part of the story line. There will be bad guys.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second original series from the MCU, following the huge success of WandaVision. It should be more of a straightforward series compared to the decade-hopping background of WandaVision, but it definitely will give better treatment to two characters who have mostly played sidekicks thus far.

Disney+ is the home for all things Marvel as well as Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic — and, of course, Disney proper. It runs $6.99 a month until the price increases by $1 on March 26.

Even better, though, is the Disney Bundle. That gets you Disney+, the basic subscription to Hulu (with advertising) and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. (That price is going up by $1, too, starting March 26. Or you can get the Disney Bundle without advertising on Hulu for $19.99 a month.