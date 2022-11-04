Watch The Bodyguard on the big screen for 30th anniversary event this weekend

Whitney Houston, the singing icon simply referred to by some as "The Voice," is returning to movie theaters with a special event for fans to watch The Bodyguard, one of her all-time classic movies. On November 6 and November 9 only, the film is being re-released in theatres for fans and first-time viewers to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary.

This is good timing, as the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody premieres this December.

For those not quite as familiar, The Bodyguard plot revolves around Rachel Marron (Houston), a music/movie superstar at her peak. Fans love her, but one wants to kill her — and that’s where security expert Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner) comes in. Farmer is a professional who never lets his guard down. Rachel has always been in control of her glamorous life. Each expects to be in charge. What they don’t expect is to fall in love. The movie was directed by Mick Jackson and written by Lawrence Kasdan.

When The Bodyguard was released in November 1992, critics of the era didn’t have much love for it. However, that didn’t matter as their words couldn’t stop the movie from becoming a worldwide success and being adored by millions of fans, and with good reason.

For starters, the project marked Houston’s feature film debut. Considered by many to be the greatest singer of all time, The Bodyguard helped Hollywood see the legend as a viable actress that could not only reign on top of the music charts but also be a winner at the box office. From this film, she went on to star in Waiting to Exhale and The Preacher’s Wife, both of which proved to be well-received by moviegoers.

What also made The Bodyguard so magical was the soundtrack. With songs like "Run to You," "I Have Nothing," "I’m Every Woman" and of course, "I Will Always Love You," it should come as no surprise that The Bodyguard album (opens in new tab) is listed in the Guinness World Records (opens in new tab) as the highest-selling movie soundtrack of all time. Globally speaking, nearly 45 million copies were sold.

These special theatrical screenings of The Bodyguard are only in theaters on Sunday, November 6, and Wednesday, November 9. The movie is playing in select theaters in the US, UK and around the world. See where it's playing near you by visiting The Bodyguard Anniversary site (opens in new tab).

By the way, the special showing will "conclude with a musical compilation celebrating the legacy of Whitney Houston." Sounds like you should warm up those vocals and prepare to sing along.

Check out the trailer for the event below.

How to watch The Bodyguard online

For those that feel like celebrating the movie, but aren’t able to watch it in theaters on those days in November, The Bodyguard is currently available to stream on Netflix.