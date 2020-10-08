Watch the first 2 minutes of 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3!

We know Michael Burnham (Sonequea Martin-Green) made it 950 years into the future and onto Earth — the first 2 minutes of Season 3 show us how it went down.

Here's a sneak peek at the first 2 minutes of the new season of Star Trek: Discovery!

Season 3 sees Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) lead Discovery some 950 years into the future, and things haven't gone so well for the Federation, or for Earth. And with this initial clip, we pick up right where things left off.

Burnham pops into the picture — and right into the path of Book (David Ajala), a new character who's doing his best impression of Han Solo, apparently running away with something he stole from someone who stole it from someone else.

Collisions in space never end well, and Burnham finds herself plummeting toward Earth. So that's how she and Book meet.

What happens next? We'll find out starting Oct. 15 on CBS All Access.