How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online and FREE on BBC iPlayer

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special is back to make your Yuletide great. The seasonal special will welcome four more famous faces into the holly-festooned workroom when it airs on Thursday, December 19, with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young setting the amateur sewers three tricky festive challenges.

Comedian Sara Pascoe returns as host, encouraging our four celebrity stitchers to put their pedal to the metal and create some darn good Christmas garments.

This year’s famous faces includes Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, EastEnders actress Kellie Bright, comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri, and reality TV star Charlotte Crosby. They’ll go head-to-head in a series of challenges: producing an advent calendar pattern; adapting a onesie into a Christmas costume; and creating an outfit inspired by their favorite Christmas Number 1.

With red felt flying in the air and the merry whirr of sewing machines, there’s no cosier way to kick off the holidays than with this holiday special. Read on for how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online and 100% free.

UK viewers can watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online on Thursday, December 19, when it broadcasts on BBC One from 9pm UK time. Alternatively, you can stream the show 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer from December 19. If you plan on watching The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 live – online or on linear TV – then you'll need to ensure you have a valid TV license. The festive special will be available to watch on-demand after broadcast.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special online in the US?

Despite being made by the same producers as The Great British Baking Show, this crafty reality competition show hasn’t yet attracted a US broadcaster. That means American viewers are out of luck if they were hoping to watch this year’s The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special.

Brit visiting the US and don't want to wait?

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online in Australia?

Binge is the streaming home of The Great British Sewing Bee in Australia. However, there’s presently no confirmed release date confirmed for the 2024 Christmas Special. In recent years, the festive special has arrived on Binge around 12 months after its original transmission, meaning the 2023 The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special is now available for Aussies to watch.

Don't have a Binge membership? Subscriptions start from AU$10 a month, after the 7-day free trial for new members.

Visiting Australia in the holidays and can't wait to watch the Sewing Bee?

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online from anywhere

When will The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 be released?

If you’re in the UK, you can watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special on BBC One from Thursday, December 19.

You can also stream the show live and on catch up completely free through the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with the Christmas episode airing live on the platform and available on-demand afterwards.