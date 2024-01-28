How to watch Trigger Point season 2 online and on TV
Vicky McClure returns in ITV’s explosive drama series
"You need to be still. You’re stood on a bomb." Not words we’d ever want to hear, but its breathtakingly exciting from the vantage point of British drama Trigger Point. Season 2, starring Vicky McClure as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington, starts from Sunday, January 28, in the UK.
Viewers can watch Trigger Point season 2 online for FREE in the UK on ITVX. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch Trigger Point season 2 on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.
Time: 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 8 am AEDT (following day)
UK: ITVX (free)
US: TBC
Created by first-time writer Daniel Brierley, Trigger Point was a nail-bitingly tense accomplishment when it debuted in January 2022. Drawing in an average of 9.5 million viewers, we watched with bated breath as Lana and her fellow EXPOs raced against the clock to prevent friends and civilians from being blown to smithereens.
Dealing with the fallout of last season, we find "Wash" in a more advisory role before a fresh wave of terrorist attacks propels her back into the blast suit. She’s reunited with Expo team members John Hudson (Kris Hitchen), Hassan Rahim (Nabil Elouahabi), and Danny (Eric Shango), while bomb data expert Sonya Reeves (Kerry Godliman) also makes a welcome comeback.
This time they’re up against more a more shadowy organization, whose complex explosives strain the team’s every last nerve. Viewers can expect to see the team targeted by ruthless drone attacks, and Lana anxiously deactivating an IED tethered to a target’s neck.
Mark Stanley also returns as DCI Youngblood, while the series will welcome an exciting new roster of talent to the show, including Natalie Simpson (Outlander), Tomiwa Edun (Young Wallander, Trying), and Julian Ovenden as Lana’s demanding new boss.
Sound like the pulse-raising thriller for you? The read on for how to watch Trigger Point season 2 online. We have all the information you need below for how to watch all 6 episodes for free – and from anywhere in world.
Watch Trigger Point S2 for free in the UK
Trigger Point season 2 will air on ITV beginning from Sunday, January 28, with episodes airing weekly at 9 pm UK time.
Alternatively, all 6 episodes will be made available as a boxset on ITVXimmediately after the show’s TV debut.
ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices.
If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.
Can I watch Trigger Point season 2 in the US?
There may be a delay before US audiences can see Trigger Point season 2. While the first season of the show is streaming on Peacock in the States, that was only added five months after its UK debut on ITV.
When Trigger Point season 2 does arrive in the US, you’ll likely want a subscription to Peacock. Plans start at $5.99 a month for the ad-supported option, or you can ditch the ads and splash out for the $11.99 Premium membership.
But, if you're currently traveling in the US, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below, so that you can watch Trigger Point season 2 as you would from back home.
How to watch Trigger Point season 2 free in Australia
Australian fans of nail-biting dramas can watch Trigger Point season 2 on Stan. Episodes are added to the Aussie streamer every Monday beginning January 29.
New subscribers get to try a 30-day free trial. After that, you can enjoy Stan for as little as AU$10 a month, and pay more if you want improved (HD or Ultra HD) picture quality and additional streams.
How to watch Trigger Point season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN
You can watch Trigger Point season 2 on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.
Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.
Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide to the best VPN services on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.
- Download the app at ExpressVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
All you need to know about Trigger Point season 2
Trigger Point season 2 trailer
Who is in the cast for Trigger Point season 2?
- Vicky McClure as Lana Washington
- Mark Stanley as DCI Thom Youngblood
- Eric Shango as Danny
- Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves
- Nabil Elouahabi as Hassan Rahim
- Kris Hitchen as John Hudson
- Kevin Eldon as Jeff Washington
- Tamzin Griffin as Val Washington
- Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan
- Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis
- Tomiwa Edun as Alex
- Os Leanse as Hugo
- Bethan Cullinane as Hope
- Maanuv Thiara as DI Amar Batra
- Dan Whitlam as Tim
- Thom Ashley as Nick Hood
How many episodes of Trigger Point season 2 are there?
As with season 1, there will be 6 episodes in total.
Will Trigger Point season 2 be available as a boxset on ITVX?
Yes! All 6 episodes will be available to stream following the series’ debut on Sunday, January 28.
Q&A with Vicky McClure (lead actress)
Q: Congratulations on the success of series one – you must have been delighted with the response the show received?
A: I was really thrilled – it’s always a gamble putting out a new show with such a big concept like Trigger Point, but I also had a lot of confidence in the series because I thought the script was strong and the characters were great. It was a real shocker when we won at the National Television Awards too, we had so much fun that night. I don’t do anything for the potential of an award, that’s really the cherry on top for any show, but it’s always such a pleasure when you win!
Q: How did it feel to step back into Lana’s boots for a second series?
A: It was really nice going back into a show with lots of returning cast and crew, so we stepped on set and we were all excited to see each other, it all felt so familiar. It was definitely a nice feeling putting the bombsuit and the boots back on and getting back into Lana’s world.
We thought a lot about the trauma that Lana and the team had been through and how that feels and how we should play it. I think there’s a lot to be said for doing nothing – when you work in those kinds of fields you can become quite desensitised to certain things and deal with them privately, so I didn’t want to turn Lana into this quivering mess all of a sudden. She’s still got a big job on her hands, but there’s always going to be that adrenaline for her. There will always be failures too, you can’t get everything right every time. Lana certainly doesn’t, and sometimes that’s due to incompetence, sometimes it’s about the device and sometimes her emotions get the better of her – we had lots of opportunities across six episodes to play on those moments.
Q: She is quickly reunited with her old flame Thom – is there still romantic chemistry between them?
A: They are pleased to see each other and you see there’s a genuine fondness there, but Lana very quickly discovers that he does have a new girlfriend, Helen and she just so happens to be a beautiful, intelligent police officer. Thom is such a gent, he’s a good guy and it was a shame that Lana’s troubles got in the way of her being open enough to have that relationship with him, but there’s only so long that he could wait and he didn’t know if she would be back in six months, six years or never, so Thom is just getting on with his life. Lana’s intentions are quite unclear and we’ll see throughout the series where that relationship does head, there’s plenty to explore.
Q: Does Trigger Point hold a special place in your heart?
A: Definitely. Every job is precious to me – I wouldn’t take a job unless I cared about the character and the people behind it or thought I could do something good with it. Trigger Point takes up such a large portion of my time and my life, and I hate being away from home. That’s the worst part of the job for me, so to be away from family for nearly five months shows the job means enough to me for me to do that. But it’s not a bad place to be when you’re getting to do the dream job.
I really hope the audience will be happy with this series. Personally, I do think it’s elevated, there are some brilliant new actors and we’ve got some really exciting storylines – it’s like Trigger Point series one on heat. I’m confident we’ve worked really hard to make it as exciting, gripping and emotionally compelling as it can possibly be.
