How to watch Trigger Point season 2 online and on TV

"You need to be still. You’re stood on a bomb." Not words we’d ever want to hear, but its breathtakingly exciting from the vantage point of British drama Trigger Point. Season 2, starring Vicky McClure as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington, starts from Sunday, January 28, in the UK.

Viewers can watch Trigger Point season 2 online for FREE in the UK on ITVX. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch Trigger Point season 2 on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by first-time writer Daniel Brierley, Trigger Point was a nail-bitingly tense accomplishment when it debuted in January 2022. Drawing in an average of 9.5 million viewers, we watched with bated breath as Lana and her fellow EXPOs raced against the clock to prevent friends and civilians from being blown to smithereens.

Dealing with the fallout of last season, we find "Wash" in a more advisory role before a fresh wave of terrorist attacks propels her back into the blast suit. She’s reunited with Expo team members John Hudson (Kris Hitchen), Hassan Rahim (Nabil Elouahabi), and Danny (Eric Shango), while bomb data expert Sonya Reeves (Kerry Godliman) also makes a welcome comeback.

This time they’re up against more a more shadowy organization, whose complex explosives strain the team’s every last nerve. Viewers can expect to see the team targeted by ruthless drone attacks, and Lana anxiously deactivating an IED tethered to a target’s neck.

Mark Stanley also returns as DCI Youngblood, while the series will welcome an exciting new roster of talent to the show, including Natalie Simpson (Outlander), Tomiwa Edun (Young Wallander, Trying), and Julian Ovenden as Lana’s demanding new boss.

Sound like the pulse-raising thriller for you? The read on for how to watch Trigger Point season 2 online. We have all the information you need below for how to watch all 6 episodes for free – and from anywhere in world.

Watch Trigger Point S2 for free in the UK

Trigger Point season 2 will air on ITV beginning from Sunday, January 28, with episodes airing weekly at 9 pm UK time. Alternatively, all 6 episodes will be made available as a boxset on ITVXimmediately after the show’s TV debut. ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.

Can I watch Trigger Point season 2 in the US?

There may be a delay before US audiences can see Trigger Point season 2. While the first season of the show is streaming on Peacock in the States, that was only added five months after its UK debut on ITV.

When Trigger Point season 2 does arrive in the US, you’ll likely want a subscription to Peacock. Plans start at $5.99 a month for the ad-supported option, or you can ditch the ads and splash out for the $11.99 Premium membership.

But, if you're currently traveling in the US, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below, so that you can watch Trigger Point season 2 as you would from back home.

How to watch Trigger Point season 2 free in Australia

Australian fans of nail-biting dramas can watch Trigger Point season 2 on Stan. Episodes are added to the Aussie streamer every Monday beginning January 29.

New subscribers get to try a 30-day free trial. After that, you can enjoy Stan for as little as AU$10 a month, and pay more if you want improved (HD or Ultra HD) picture quality and additional streams.

How to watch Trigger Point season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Trigger Point season 2 on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide to the best VPN services on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All you need to know about Trigger Point season 2

Trigger Point season 2 trailer

Who is in the cast for Trigger Point season 2? Vicky McClure as Lana Washington

Mark Stanley as DCI Thom Youngblood

Eric Shango as Danny

Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

Nabil Elouahabi as Hassan Rahim

Kris Hitchen as John Hudson

Kevin Eldon as Jeff Washington

Tamzin Griffin as Val Washington

Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan

Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis

Tomiwa Edun as Alex

Os Leanse as Hugo

Bethan Cullinane as Hope

Maanuv Thiara as DI Amar Batra

Dan Whitlam as Tim

Thom Ashley as Nick Hood

How many episodes of Trigger Point season 2 are there? As with season 1, there will be 6 episodes in total.

Will Trigger Point season 2 be available as a boxset on ITVX? Yes! All 6 episodes will be available to stream following the series’ debut on Sunday, January 28.