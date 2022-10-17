Waterloo Road gives big update on when it will return

Waterloo Road's social media accounts have teased when we can expect to see the new season on our screens!

We've been waiting for a release date for Waterloo Road season 11 for some time now, and we've just gotten our biggest clue yet as to when the beloved school drama will be back. Across social media channels, Waterloo Road has revealed that the new series will air at some point in 'early 2023'.

This news came in the form of a blurry clip of a range of pupils walking into the school. Whilst you can't really work much out from the short clip, it does feature the show's brand new logo and the iconic theme tune that any long-term fans will instantly recognize.

The post read: "A brand new logo for a brand new #WaterlooRoad. Coming to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in early 2023." Check it out below:

First announced in 2021, Waterloo Road season 11 will see the school drama being updated for a new generation. The new series is returning the school to its original home in Greater Manchester, and the BBC promised that the show "will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day" when a new series was first confirmed.

The biggest news we've had about the new series so far remains the fact that the show won't entirely be made up of a new set of pupils and a new staff team, as there are a few former stars reprising their roles.

The big three returning faces are Angela Griffin, who is returning to play Kim Campbell who is now serving as the school's headteacher, and Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths, who are reprising their roles as Donte and Chlo Charles from the earlier seasons of the show. Adam will also be joined by his real-life seven-year-old son, Teddy, who will be playing his own son in the show.

Some of the new stars include Peep Show's Neil Fitzmaurice, ex-Corrie stars Kym Marsh and Ryan Clayton, EastEnders' Jo Coffey, and Wonder Woman 1984 star, Vincent Jerome.

Waterloo Road seasons 1-10 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.