Westworld will get a fourth season on HBO

Source: HBO/WarnerMedia (Image credit: HBO/WarnerMedia)

Season 3 of HBO's Westworld has been all about determinism. (There's a lot of that going around these days.) Or, rather, it's been about Delores & Co. taking over our world by burdening us with the knowledge that our future hasn't been our own, and that it's been mostly determined by a sort-of uber Google/Facebook/God-like company called Insight. (More on how that's actually kinda scary here .)

Anyway. There are two episodes left in Season 3. And now we know for certain: There will be a fourth season. HBO and WarnerMedia (via Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming) dropped the news today.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," noted Bloys. "We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."

Season 3 has taken us from the Theme Parks From Hell into (among other places) Los Angeles and Singapore, as the hosts made the leap into the "real" world.

The question now is where are we all going to go next?