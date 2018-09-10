What devices does Tablo OTA DVR work with?
Almost anything you can think of. Almost
Tablo is a really interesting option when it comes to over-the-air TV. You'll plug in an antenna, then plug in an external hard drive, and you're off and running. Tablo takes care of the heavy lifting and streams to just about any device you can think of.
Oh, darn. We just blew the rest of this post in a single sentence. Yeah, if you have pretty much any modern smart devices — iPhone, Android, Xbox, whatever — Tablo can stream to it.
Let's take a brief stroll through the full list, per Tablo itself :
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV
- NVIDIA Shield TV
- Apple TV
- iPhone and iPad
- Xbox One
- Chromecast
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
- Web browsers (via my.tablotv.com )
- Samsung Smart TVs
- LG smart TVs with webOS
- Kodi add-on
The only big strike we see here? No PlayStation app. That's not overly surprising given the size of the PS store itself, but it's still a miss. But for most folks, there's bound to be something on this list that you've got laying around.
