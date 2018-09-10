What devices does Tablo OTA DVR work with?

Tablo is a really interesting option when it comes to over-the-air TV. You'll plug in an antenna, then plug in an external hard drive, and you're off and running. Tablo takes care of the heavy lifting and streams to just about any device you can think of.

Oh, darn. We just blew the rest of this post in a single sentence. Yeah, if you have pretty much any modern smart devices — iPhone, Android, Xbox, whatever — Tablo can stream to it.

Let's take a brief stroll through the full list, per Tablo itself :

Android phones and tablets

Android TV

NVIDIA Shield TV

Apple TV

iPhone and iPad

Xbox One

Chromecast

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Web browsers (via my.tablotv.com )

Samsung Smart TVs

LG smart TVs with webOS

Kodi add-on

The only big strike we see here? No PlayStation app. That's not overly surprising given the size of the PS store itself, but it's still a miss. But for most folks, there's bound to be something on this list that you've got laying around.