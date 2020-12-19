What on TV for Saturday, December 19

It’s time for the Holiday Hoops Classic! Tonight Virginia is taking on Villanova in the classic game. Alabama is taking on Florida is the SEC Football Championship tonight, and NBC is celebrating the Global Citizen Prize.

College Basketball: Virginia vs. Villanova

Tonight Virginia is taking on Villanova in the Holiday Hoops Classic. Tonight's game is being played live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tonight Alabama is taking on Florida is the SEC Football Championship, Alabama currently has a 10-0 record, while Florida has an 8-2 record. Tonight's game will be played from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

History's Greatest Mysteries

Tonight History's Greatest Mysteries takes on the Roswell Crash, specifically highlighting the first witness in the case. A former CIA operative's investigation into the Roswell crash arrives at an important moment when the mysterious journal found among the possessions of Major Jesse Marcel we heard about last week undergoes a crucial test.

Global Citizen Prize

Tonight the annual Global Citizen Prize event is happening on NBC. This year marks the second time the event has happened and will include musical celebrations as well as tell the stories of people who are working to end extreme poverty. The ceremony "celebrates the leaders among us who are taking action to create a world we want and to uplift the world’s most vulnerable people — those leading with compassion, care, innovation, and dedication."

Baby Chimp Rescue

Baby Chimp Rescue continues tonight with the tale of rescuing some baby chimps. Tonight the team is working with 38 chimps. They're looking after them, and preparing the chimps for their move into the wild.

