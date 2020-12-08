What's on TV for Tuesday, December 8

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Baltimore Ravens tonight in a little football. Tonight is the live semi-finals on The Voice, and there are new episodes of NCIS, Chopped, and My Big Fat Fabulous Life tonight.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Baltimore Ravens tonight. The game kicks off at 8pm EST and is being played from M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens. the Ravens are currently ranked 3rd in AFC North.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

NCIS

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS, the NCIS team discovers two bodies in the woods and ends up involves in the world of modern-day treasure hunting. Meanwhile, Gibbs and Fornell get deeper into their search for the opioid kingpin.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

The Bachlorette

We join The Bachelorette during the two-on-one date with Bennett and Noah where the two continue to confront each other. A rose tonight will mean a ticket for a hometown date, and will also given the men a chance to introduce Tayshia to their families.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Voice

The Voice tonight is a live semi-finals result show. During tonight's episode, four of the competing artists will be announced as safe and advancing to the finale of the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Chopped

It’s the Comfort Food Finales tonight on Chopped. Tonight the four Comfort Food Feud champions return to a decked-out outdoor arena to battle for the $25,000 prize and the title of Chopped Grand Champion. Each round of tonight’s competition is a throwback of sorts to the competitions leading up to it.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

40 Years a Prisoner

HBO Documentary Film’s 40 Years a Prisoner chronicles the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical back-to-nature group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s decades-long fight to free his parents.

Watch anytime on HBO

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Tonight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney is still dealing with the news that Chase is having a baby with another woman. Still under quarantine, Chase asks t see her again and Whitney has to decide if that’s something she wants to do.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC