Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals continued on February 5 with, fittingly, game no. 5 of the ABC primetime tournament. Stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere are testing their knowledge to raise money for charities. As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do.

But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from February 5. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! February 5 episode featured comedian Chris Distefano, My Dead Friend Zoe star Natalie Morales and actors Corbin Bleu competing on behalf of their charities. It looked like Distefano was going to build an insurmountable lead during Triple Jeopardy, but both Morales and Bleu went on runs to make it a game. Though entering Final Jeopardy Distefano was still in the lead with $14,100, followed by Morales at $12,000 and Bleu at $11,600. Their Final Jeopardy category, "Million-Dollar Ideas."

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on February 5?

Again, with the category of "Million-Dollar Ideas," here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Art Fry co-invented this product as a bookmark for his choir hymnal; only did he realize it was 'a whole new way to communicate.'”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on February 5?

And the answer is…

What is Post It?

Bleu was not able to come up with an answer, and after wagering nearly his entire earnings he finished the game with $1. Morales, meanwhile, did come up with the right answer and actually did bet it all, raising her total to $24,000. Meaning it all came down to if Distefano could get it right and wagered enough. He did not though, answering Bluetooth; he finished with $8,910.

So Natalie Morales is the winner and advances to the semifinals. Distefano and Bleu both earned earned $30,000 for their charities, the 34.3 Foundation and Entertainment Community Fund - The Looking Ahead Program.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday.