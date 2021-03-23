What's next on 'Q: Into the Storm' on HBO Max

It's hard to watch Q: Into the Storm on HBO Max and not have a few things repeating continuously in your head.

First is just how sad the whole thing is. So many people desperate for attention and affirmation, and how posting anonymously on the internet can fill that hole.

The second thing you think is "When can I watch more? And how much worse is it going to get?"

The first answer to that is "on Sunday night." And the second answer is that it's probably going to get much, much worse.

A new promo from HBO showing the weeks ahead reveals more time spent with Bred Brennan, the creator of 8chan, who sold the unfettered anonymous message board on which the mysterious Q posts, to Jim Watkins, whose son, Ron, runs the cesspool now. And it reveals more time with Jim and Ron and the obvious high-school drama that continued to entangle the three even after their working relationships — whatever those relationships ever really were in the first place.

Get through the first two episodes — which are not easy watches — and you pretty quickly get sucked into the crux of the whole mess. Nothing is real, and everything is real. There is something very wrong with all of this.

And there probably also is no way to stop any of it.

The first two episodes are available now on HBO Max, with more airing Sunday nights.