What's on TV for Friday, April 23

Tonight the Boston Celtics are taking on the Brooklyn Nets, the task force tries to retrace the steps that led Elizabeth to align with a powerful enemy on The Blacklist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race crowns a winner.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Boston Celtics are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Nets, Barclays Center.

Watch at 7:45pm EDT on ESPN

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Atlanta Braves. Tonight game s being played from the home of the Braves, Truist Park.

Watch at 7:15pm EDT on FOX Sports

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the steps that lead Elizabeth Keen to align with a powerful enemy are retraced.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

RuPaul's Drag Race

It's time to crown a winner on a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race tonight. The top 4 queens compete in a finale lip sync smackdown in the race to crown "America's Next Drag Superstar." The queens also pick a Miss Congeniality

Watch at 8pm EDT on VH1

Shark Tank

Tonight on a new episode of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from New York City shows she has all the right pieces for a good business with her new way to experience art.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

If you've been watching The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, then tonight is the night you've been waiting for. Tonight is the finale of the show for the season, which promises to bring a good bit of adventure as well as a little mystery to keep us on the hook to watch next season.

Watch anytime on Disney+