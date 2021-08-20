What's on TV for Friday, August 20

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in some preseason football tonight! Fallon is occupied by her business ventures on a new episode of Dynasty, and the semifinals continue tonight on American Ninja Warrior.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

MLS Soccer

Tonight the Los Angeles Galaxy are taking on the San Jose Earthquakes in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Dignity Health Sports Park.

Watch at 10:30pm EDT on ESPN 2

Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in some preseason football action. Tonight's game is being played from State Farm Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, with Fallon occupied by her business ventures, Liam is left feeling neglected and Fallon and Alexis are at odds once again.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

American Ninja Warrior

Tonight on American Ninja Warrior, the Semifinals continue from Los Angeles where ninjas face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Drop Zone.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Sweet Girl

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Chair

At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Watch anytime on Netflix