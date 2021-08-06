What's on TV for Friday, August 6

Tonight coverage of the Olympics continues with the track & field finals and the men’s final in basketball. Clayton and Luke begin to excavate the deep overburden that covers the T-Rex site tonight on a new episode of Dino Hunters, and former Jeopardy! champ Brad "The Buzzsaw" Rutter debuts as the Chaser tonight on a new episode of The Chase.

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with coverage of track & field finals, including the women's marathon (live), men's 4x100m, women's 4x100m, qualifying for men's platform in diving and the men's final in basketball (live).

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Dynasty

Tonight on Dynasty, Fallon confides in Anders that she is worked that she hasn't heard from Liam as it's unlike him to not come home. Meanwhile, Blake becomes enraged when he finds what Adam has been keeping from him.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Dino Hunters

Tonight on Dino Hunters, Clayton and Luke begin to excavate the deep overburden that covers the T-Rex site. Meanwhile, Mike Harris travels to Utah to prep the Cowboy Rex skull.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Discovery

The Chase

Tonight on The Chase, former Jeopardy! champ Brad "The Buzzsaw" Rutter debuts as the Chaser. Three players race against the clock while trying to avoid getting caught by him.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

Celebrity Home Renovation

Tonight on Celebrity Home Renovation, award-winning country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina helps transform the Georgia home of her former cheerleading coach, Susan Bradley, who helped her stay grounded when her career took off.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS