What's on TV for Friday, Nov. 26

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it's officially holiday movie time! Tonight you can catch holiday classics like Frosty the Snowman and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as some new specials such as 5 More Sleeps Til Christmas based on the children's book by Jimmy Fallon.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Do you really need a description for this one? It's the classic Dr. Seuss tale about the Whos, creatures who like nothing better than Christmas, and the evil Grinch, with a heart two sizes too small — and a plan to steal the holiday.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Frosty the Snowman

CBS is showing the classic Frosty the Snowman tonight. Jimmy Durante narrates the story about the warmhearted man of snow, who risks a meltdown from rising temperatures unless he can get to the North Pole.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

5 More Sleeps Til Christmas

A special focusing on a boy who has a meticulous, detailed plan leading up to Christmas upended upon the arrival of some unexpected guests at the home he shares with his mother and dog.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony

It's the holiday season in Trolls Kingdom, and everyone is in the mood to celebrate. When Poppy and Branch both draw each other's names in the Secret Gift Swap, they are at a loss to find the perfect gift.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 features some of today's hottest magicians, along with a dose of holiday magic.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.