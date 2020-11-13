What's on TV for Friday, November 13

It’s a big night for new shows. The Blacklist returns tonight for its first episode of season 8, Guy Fieri is hitting the road again for a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and there’s a new episode of The Mandalorian tonight.

The Blacklist

Season 7 of The Blacklist got cut a little short due to the pandemic (the last episode ended up being half cartoon since they stopped filming), but the series is back tonight with episode 1 of season 8. Tonight the task force goes after a criminal that’s known for organizing elaborate extractions. Liz also works on a secret plan with her mother.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

I Am Greta: Film Premiere

In August of 2018, Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. I Am Greta follows her from the first day of that strike. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about her future on earth, why should she care about her future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. Greta, a quiet Swedish girl on the autism spectrum, is now a world famous activist.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Guy Fieri is back on the road for this new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. On tonight’s episode he finds a spot in Fargo, ND that puts barbecue on Mac-and-Cheese, and a Mexican joint in Parkland, Florida that’s located inside a gas station.

Watch tonight at 9pm EST on the Food Network

The Mandalorian - “Chapter 11”:

There's a new episode of The Mandalorian tonight! The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Real Time With Bill Maher

Tonight there’s a brand new episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, and we’re guessing he’s go quite a bit to talk about. Tonight’s guest is Boris Epshteyn, a former Special Assistant to President Trump and co-host of the “Battle for 1600” podcast. Tonight’s panel includes Caitlin Flanagan is a Staff Writer at The Atlantic and author of “Girl Land," and Max Brooks is a fellow at both the Atlantic Council and the Modern War Institute at West Point.

Watch at 10pm EST on HBO