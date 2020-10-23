What's on TV for Friday, October 23

Tonight the Los Angels Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series. A new episode of Undercover Boss has the CEO of Smoothie King doing some blending during rush hour, and a new episode of Shark Tank has entrepreneurs looking for funding for some exciting new ideas.

World Series

It's Game 3 of the World Series! Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the championship series. Tonight's game is being played from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Undercover Boss

There's something satisfying about watching an executive try to do work that someone several levels below them on the work hierarchy does daily. Tonight we get to see one of those beautiful moments in the form of Wan Kim, chairman of the board and CEO of Smoothie King, when he tries to make smoothies during rush hour.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Shark Tank

The sharks are back with season 2 of the new season today. Tonight an entrepreneur from San Francisco, California, tries to show the Sharks the upside of investing in her women's undergarment subscription service. A chef from Falls Church, Virginia, thinks he's found the recipe for success when he brings out his effortless approach to a classic breakfast meal.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Bad Hair

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Masters of Illusion

Dean Cain hosts a new episode of Masters of Illusion tonight. Tonight 's performance include acts by Louie Foxx, Nick Lewin, Richard Turner, Shoot Ogawa, Ana DeGuzman, Eric Eaton, Trigg Watson and Dan Sperry.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on the CW

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - “Aardvark Love!”

Love is in the air at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as aardvarks Willie and Peanut go on a blind date that could ultimately produce the park’s first-ever aardvark babies. While the lovers prepare for their date, one of the savanna’s resident black rhinos--Badru-- works with his beloved keeper, Katie, to undergo a blood draw. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, rescued manatee Lil Joe has an inflamed lump that needs an extra-special squeeze from Dr. Dan who attempts to drain it; and in the waters of the Safi Riveron Kilimanjaro Safaris, Mr. Campbell, a massive Nilecrocodile, comes in for a checkup for his injured tail, a result of a dust-up with another croc.

Watch anytime on Disney+