What's on TV for Friday, September 3

Tonight is the Paralympics bronze-medal match for men's sitting volleyball! Sports analyst and NFL MVP Boomer to renovate the home of his high school football coach on Secret Celebrity Renovation, and Joanna sees an opportunity to restart the case against the mine on Burden of Truth.



Paralympics 2020

Tonight the 2020 Paralympics continue. Tonight is the bronze-medal match for men's sitting volleyball from Makuhari Messe. Also, track & field, wheelchair tennis and canoeing.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC Sports

Tonight Michigan State is taking on Northwestern in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Ryan Field.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ESPN

Secret Celebrity Renovation

Tonight on Secret Celebrity Renovation, Sports analyst and NFL MVP Boomer Esiason heads home to the Long Island, New York, neighborhood where he grew up to renovate the home of Sal Ciampi, his high school football coach.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Dynasty

Tonight on Dynasty, Fallon remains hyper-focused on Fallon Unlimited, but realizes she needs some time with Liam.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Burden of Truth

Tonight on Burden of Truth, with the return of her client's missing daughter, Joanna sees an opportunity to restart the case against the mine.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri's diving into scratch-made specialties. In Houston, TX, there's real-deal Italian pasta, plus a funky joint is putting out pizza topped with a surprising combo.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network