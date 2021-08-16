What's on TV for Monday, August 16

The semifinals continue tonight on American Ninja Warrior. The chefs take on the classic Blind Taste Test challenge with messy consequences on Hell’s Kitchen, and Greylock is threatened with a flood as warm weather melts the snow from the blizzard on a new episode of The Republic of Sarah.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

American Ninja Warrior

Tonight on a new episode of American Ninja Warrior, the Semifinals continue from Los Angeles where ninjas face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Drop Zone.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Young Sheldon

Tonight on Young Sheldon, Sheldon, Dr. Linkletter and Meemaw team up on a science experiment. Also, Mary is jealous that Pastor Jeff and Brenda are spending time together, and Georgie has a new side hustle.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on Hell's Kitchen, the chefs take on the classic Blind Taste Test challenge with messy consequences. Later, the strategic use of a punishment pass makes one team come unglued during dinner service.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Republic of Sarah

Tonight on a new episode of The Republic of Sarah, Greylock is threatened with a flood as warm weather melts the snow from the blizzard. Knowing that Greylock might be underwater in a few hours, Sarah asks for help from Paul.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Housebroken

Tonight on a new episode of Housebroken, Jill's mother brings Nathan, her parrot, who torments Honey. But after Nathan goes missing after his cage is knocked over, the other animals are suspects in his murder.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

American Pickers

Tonight on a new episode of American Pickers, A retired Air Force general reveals the story of his American Dream. Meanwhile, Robbie and Danielle are dazzled by the glow of a rare collection of radioactive glass.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the History Channel

Duncanville

Tonight on Duncanville, Kimberly gets her braces off and finds new popularity. Jack accidentally has his ponytail cut and embraces his new persona of authority.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on FOX