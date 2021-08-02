What's on TV for Monday, August 2

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with coverage of a quarterfinal match in the women's beach volleyball tournament (live), in track & field, finals in the men's 400m hurdles, women's long jump (live) and more.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Washington Nationals in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Nationals Park.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Small Town News

This six-part, half-hour documentary series pulls back the curtain on life at a privately-owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, revealing a colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

BBQ Brawl

Tonight on BBQ Brawl, the remaining competitors put their spin on an international BBQ style, and the challenge pushes some contenders out of their comfort zones.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Food Network

Homestead Rescue

Tonight on Homestead Rescue, Marty attempts a treacherous trip across a frozen river, in an effort to bring heat to the new cabin.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet