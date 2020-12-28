What's on TV for Monday, December 28

Tonight on Pawn Stars the pawn shop takes a look at a signed Harry Potter book. The Buffalo Bills are taking on the New England Patriots tonight in Monday Night Football, and on Celebrity IOU Justin Hartley helps a friend renovate his backyard.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Tonight the Buffalo Bills are taking on the New England Patriots in Monday Night Football. Tonight’s game will be played live at Gillette Stadium.

Watch at 8:15pm EST on ABC

Pawn Stars

Get some holiday gifts you don’t really want, or need to make some space in your home for those new gifts so you need to scrap some old stuff? Pawn Stars might be able to help you see what it’s worth, or get some inspiration. Tonight a seller tries to sell an iconic piece of Sammy Hagar memorabilia, and another has a J.K. Rowling signed Harry Potter book.

Watch at 9pm EST on the History Channel

1000-lb Sisters

1000-lb Sisters is back tonight with a new episode. If you haven't seen the show, the two sisters weigh 1000 pounds combined, they're not 1000 pounds each. The sisters are working to qualify for bariatric surgery. After months of work, tonight one sister qualifies, while another is rejected.

Watch at 10pm EST on TLC

Celebrity IOU

Tonight on Celebrity IOU, Justin Hartley uses an excavator to smash his way into a backyard renovation for his buddy. He’s helping his friend because he creates him as being the “rock” that helped him through some tough times.

Watch at 9pm EST on HGTV

Kids Baking Championship

I'm a sucker for really every cooking show, but especially those that involve children. Tonight on Kids Baking Championship, child bakers try their hands at making miniature cheesecakes as well as garden cakes.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Dr. Pimple Popper

Even Dr. Pimple Popper can't escape COVID. Tonight Dr. Lee reopens her office, but she does it with pandemic protocols in place. Tonight's patient is a woman named Monica that has a large birthmark on the side of her face.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC