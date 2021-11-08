What's on TV for Monday, Nov. 8

The top 20 singers are performing tonight on The Voice; the Chicago Bears are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in some football; and the 118 are called to the home of someone who thinks her roommate is a ghost on a new 9-1-1.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight the Chicago Bears are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in some football. tonight's game is being played from Heinz Field.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Voice

Tonight on The Voice, the top 20 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande for their chance at a spot in the Top 13.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

9-1-1

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1, the members of the 118 race to rescue a man who claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Then, they arrive at a home where the owner thinks her roommate is a ghost.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

All American

Tonight on a new episode of All American, with Spencer having to make yet another big decision, he chooses to spend time with the most important people in his life.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.