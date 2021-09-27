What's on TV for Monday, Sept. 27

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in some football tonight! Shaun and Lea's upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood on The Good Doctor, and a struggling plumber uncovers a grisly blockage in the pipes of a careless landlord on Creepshow.

Tonight the Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in some football. Tonight's game is being played from AT&T Stadium.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

'The Good Doctor'

Tonight on The Good Doctor, Shaun and Lea's upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns how her son may have contracted his cancer.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

'American Dad'

Tonight on American Dad, a new friendship causes Hayley to start worrying she might be slowly turning into Francine. Steve and his friends try out for Roger's improv troupe.

Watch at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

'9-1-1'

Tonight, the 118 springs into action when a city-wide blackout and a record heatwave causes mayhem in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Chimney confides in Hen about Maddie's condition.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

'Creepshow'

Tonight on Creepshow, a struggling plumber uncovers a grisly blockage in the pipes of a careless landlord. Later, an inmate engages in a psychological sparring match with his dishonest and scheming lawyer.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on AMC