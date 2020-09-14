What's on TV for Monday, September 14

Tonight a number of prominent musicians and comedians are joining together to a nonpartisan special to encourage people to get out and vote come November.

Tonight also marks the first episode in a new season of Dancing with the Stars, and the debut of a new season of Halloween Baking Championship on the Food Network.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

VOMO:Vote or Miss Out

Voting is always important, but this year is a Presidential election year which makes it even more so. Tonight ABC is hosting a nonpartisan special featuring some of the biggest names is comedy and music in order to encourage people to get out and vote.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

Dancing With the Stars

A new seasons of Dancing with the Stars kicks off tonight, and yes, Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame is on it. In addition to Baskin, this season’s cast includes Nelly, Monica Aldama of Netflix's Cheer; Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette; Anne Heche; Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis; Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, and Olympic figure skater Johnny Wei, amongst others.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Street Outlaws: Memphis

Tonight on Street Outlaws: Memphis, the second night of racing against teams that have beaten the MSO continues with some more heavy hitters. Then, a team of outcasts joins forces to compete and team Texas sees their chances of pulling out a win slipping out of reach.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Discovery

Halloween Baking Championship

Halloween is coming, and tonight the Food Network is debuting a new Halloween Baking Championship. Tonight we’ll meet the 10 competitors who will give us a look at who they are by baking their own Haunted House cakes. Then a competition will give the winner a reward that could save them in the game going forward.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on the Food Network.

10 Things You Don't Know: Oprah

Think you know everything about Oprah? Let E! Try to prove you wrong tonight on 10 Things You Don’t Know. Tonight’s show takes on the talk-show queen and WW ambassador.

Watch at 10pm on E!