What's on TV for Saturday, August 28

Sports are the name of the game, get it, “game,” tonight. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is today. The Los Angeles FC are taking on the Los Angeles Galaxy in some soccer, and North Carolina Central is taking on Alcorn State in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.



NASCAR Cup Series

Tonight is the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Tonight's race is happening at Daytona International Speedway.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC

MLS Soccer

Tonight the Los Angeles FC are taking on the Los Angeles Galaxy in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Banc of California Stadium.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX

Tonight North Carolina Central is taking on Alcorn State in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge in Atlanta. Tonight's game is being played from Center Parc Stadium.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

MLB Baseball

Tonight San Diego Padres are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Angel Stadium.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX Sports

The Zoo: San Diego

Tonight on a new episode of The Zoo: San Diego, after taking over the former red river hog habitat, a gazelle gives the team a big surprise. Staffers race to prepare a den when they suspect the amur leopard Satka is pregnant.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Tonight on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy Fieri digs into dishes, from beef to buns. There's a funky peanut butter burger at a joint in Logan, UT, bao buns served out of a tiny trailer in Juneau, AK.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Accident, Suicide, or Murder

A 2004 welfare check spirals into a sinister tableau of death when Idaho Sheriffs make forceful entry into a home only to discover a horrific crime scene provoked by a cult-like prophecy.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Oxygen