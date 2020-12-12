What's on TV for Saturday, December 12

It’s a big night for sports fans. The MLS Cup is happening tonight on FOX and Showtime is broadcasting a special boxing event. If sports aren’t your thing, there’s a new Bee Gees documentary available today on HBO, and History’s Greatest Mysteries takes a look at whether a UFO crashed on Earth in 1947.

MLS Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders

Columbus Crew is taking on the Seattle Sounders in the 25th Major League Soccer title game. Tonight's game is being broadcast live from Mapfre Stadium. You can catch a preview of the game at 8pm, followed by the actual game at 8:30pm.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on FOX

Showtime Boxing: Special Edition: Colbert vs. Arboleda

Super-featherweight (130 lbs.) champ Chris Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs) takes on Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs) in a matchup live from Uncasville, Conn. After the main event will be a super lightweight matchup between Richardson Hitchins and Argenis Mendez.

Watch at 9pm EST on Showtime

History's Greatest Mysteries

Tonight on History's Greatest Mysteries the show takes a look at whether a UFO crashed at Roswell, NM in 1947. The first government official on the scene has long claimed that the crash happened and that the government covered it up, now that he's passed away his family is sharing a journal found among his possessions.

Watch at 9pm EST on the History Channel

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Frank Marshall (“Seabiscuit”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), the documentary chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees.

Watch anytime on HBO

Baby Chimp Rescue

Need a fell-good show to watch? How about some baby chimps being rescued? Tonight on Baby Chimp Rescue, the team rescues an adult chimp named Jonny.

Watch at 8pm EST on BBC

Canvas

A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

Watch anytime on Netflix