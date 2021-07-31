What's on TV for Saturday, July 31

The Olympics are continuing tonight with beach volleyball live. The Minnesota Twins are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in some baseball, and an elderly polar bear reveals signs of old age, so the staff must ensure he gets the attention he needs on a new episode of The Zoo.

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with coverage of the women's beach volleyball tournament (live); track & field finals include the women's 100m and the new mixed 4x100m relay; and live final-day swimming finals.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Minnesota Twins are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Busch Stadium.

Watch at 7pm EDT on Fox Sports

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized

An elderly polar bear reveals signs of old age, so the staff must ensure he gets the attention he needs. It may be love at first sight for two tigers meeting for the very first time.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet

Pawn Stars

Tonight on Pawn Stars, Rick tries to win one from the Gipper when a special pendant hits the counter. Next, a massive collection of vinyl LPs has Chum's head spinning.

Watch at 9pm EDT on History

Accident, Suicide, or Murder

Tonight on a new episode of Accident, Suicide, or Murder - In May 2017, a teenage girl dies from an apparent suicide. Utah investigators suspect that there's more to the scene than meets the eye, and a close friend may have helped her end her own life.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Oxygen