What's on TV for Saturday, Oct. 23

It’s college football time! Tonight there’s almost nothing but football on with three different games happening on ABC, NBC and ESPN simultaneously. If football isn't quite your thing NBC Sports is airing men’s figuring skates at the ISU Grand Prix; Netflix is debuting Roaring 20s; and there's an all new Saturday Night Live.

Ohio State vs Indiana

Tonight Ohio State is taking on Indiana in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Memorial Stadium.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

USC vs Notre Dame

Tonight USC is taking on Notre Dame in some football. The game is being played from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Tennessee vs Alabama

Continuing our day of football, Tennessee is also taking on Alabama tonight from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Saturday Night Live

A new episode of Saturday Night Live premieres tonight, with former cast member and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis hosting, along with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Roaring Twenties

Roaring Twenties is the coming-of-age story of eight 20-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas, while learning to navigate the "new normal" of 2020's America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your 20s are a crazy, weird and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Figure Skating

If you're not a football person but still want to catch some sports today, the men's and pairs free skates from Skate America, the ISU Grand Prix opener in Las Vegas are airing on NBC Sports.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.