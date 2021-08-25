How to watch Saturday Night Football on ABC

College football likes to tout its traditions, and in recent years one of its best traditions is the weekly Saturday Night Football game that airs in primetime on ABC. Featuring one of the best matchups of each week, Saturday Night Football is appointment viewing for college football fans.

Saturday Night Football travels across the country to broadcast these games, often including the ESPN College Gameday pregame broadcast in the mornings. The crew for Saturday Night Football for the 2021 seasons will return Chris Fowler as the play-by-play announcer, Kirk Herbstreit as the color commentator, as well as the new addition of Holly Rowe as the sideline reporter.

Let’s find out who we can expect under the lights of Saturday Night Football in the 2021 college football season, and how you can tune in for these big games.

Though college football’s season gets underway with week zero on Aug. 28, there will be no Saturday Night Football broadcast until the official week one of the season on Sept. 4. But the weekly primetime matchup will start off with a top five showdown when No. 5 Georgia travels to Death Valley to play No. 3 Clemson.

As of publication, only three Saturday Night Football games have been confirmed, that is because they like to figure out what will be the most intriguing matchups by how the season is playing out. What to Watch will update the schedule for Saturday Night Football as future games are announced.

Here’s the schedule that we know right now:

Sept. 4: Georgia at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sept. 11: Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m. ET

Sept. 18: Auburn at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET

While ESPN produces the Saturday Night Football broadcasts, the games air on ABC, providing a way for national audiences to easily tune in for the game. This includes watching the game through either a traditional cable subscription, where ABC is included in virtually all local channel lineups, or with an antenna to receive the local ABC signal. There’s also the more likes of vMVPD streaming services — i.e. Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV — that provide subscribers access to their local broadcast channels, including ABC.

ESPN will carry the Saturday Night Football game through its Watch ESPN website and app, however. To view the game on these platforms — with your computer, mobile phone or tablet — you will still need a subscription to a traditional or compatible vMVPD service to be able to watch live game action.

Select college football games will be broadcast each week for U.K. audiences on BT Sport, generally on BT Sport ESPN. For £10 BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their package, or consumers can add BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.

The BT Sport schedule is not yet available as to whether the Georgia at Clemson game will be available for U.K. audiences.

Wherever you may be in the world, if you’re looking to watch Saturday Night Football it’s possible, with one great option being a virtual private network. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.