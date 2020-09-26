What's on TV for Saturday, September 26

Welcome to the weekend! If home renovations are in your plans this weekend, there’s a new episode of Help! I Wrecked My House tonight on HGTV. Season 3 of S.W.A.T arrived on Hulu today, and Renee Zellweger portrays Judy Garland in Judy which just became available on-demand.

Country-ish

The Netflix Original Country-ish follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart - each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale — Los Angeles.

S.W.A.T

Season 3 of S.W.A.T just arrived on Hulu. S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.

Help! I Wrecked My House

Have your quarantine home renovations gotten a little out of hand? You're not alone. Tonight on Help! I Wrecked My House we meet a couple that bought a house with the hope of tuning it into their dream home for themselves and their two young daughters; however, they both have demanding jobs that have slowed down even some of the smaller projects.

Judy

Ready for a movie night? Renee Zellweger is "remarkable" in this unforgettable portrait of showbiz legend Judy Garland.

A Perfect Crime - Netflix Documentary

In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf. An inspection of the scene revealed three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel and a letter claiming responsibility by the Red Army Faction (RAF), a radical left terrorist group that killed 33 people between 1971 and 1993. To this day, the assassin has never been identified.

