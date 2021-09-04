What's on TV for Saturday, September 4

Georgia is playing Clemson tonight in some football! NBC is revisiting some of the defining moments of the Tokyo Paralympic Games tonight, and a couple who inherited a 2000-acre ranch ask Chip and Joanna for help restoring a neglected house on the lot to its former glory on Fixer Upper.



Tonight Georgia is playing Clemson in some college football. Tonight's game is being played from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on ABC

Paralympics 2020

On the eve of the 2020 Paralympics Closing Ceremony, coverage revisits some of the defining moments of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

BET Her and P&G present 8:46 Films

Tonight BET Her and P&G present 8:46 Films. A look at four remarkable stories that work to reclaim joy and reimagine the future.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, a couple who inherited a 2000-acre ranch ask Chip and Joanna for help restoring a neglected house on the lot to its former glory.

Watch at 9pm EDT on DIY

The Zoo: San Diego

Tonight on The Zoo: San Diego, a pair of rescued mountain lion cubs prepare for their habitat.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet