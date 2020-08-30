What's on TV for Sunday, August 30

It’s VMA time! Tonight MTV is hosting the 2020 MTV Music Awards. If that’s not your thing, you can take a behind-the-scenes dive into the upcoming election on The Circus, or Escape to Mexico where a couple is looking to find a new vacation home on Mexico Life.

There are also new episodes of Chopped and Big Brother tonight, amongst other solid options.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

2020 MTV Video Music Awards

We might all be at home, but that’s not going to stop a very unusual MTV Music Awards show. The show is going to be a bit different that years past thanks to the pandemic, but it still has a pretty stacked list of performances and is bound to be a fun one to watch. This year’s show is hosted by Keke Palmer and will include performances by Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, Maluma.

Watch it on MTV, BET, VH1, COMEDY, and TVLand at 8pm EDT.

Big Brother

On Thursday Janelle was evicted from the Big Brother house. Now it’s a new week, with new alliances to be formed, and new challenges. As always, there’s definitely going to be some plotting and backstabbing going on in the house as well. Tonight will set the stage for Thursday’s eviction and potentially offer some insight into who is likely to walk away with that $200,000 prize.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

The Circus

Politics can often resemble a circus, especially our current political climate. The Showtime documentary series The Circus is back this week with a new episode. The non-partisan show offers a behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening behind the headlines and offers a unique perspective on what’s happening from a political perspective in our country right now.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on Showtime

Apocalypse Earth

Apocalypse Earth tonight takes a look at present-day evidence of Earth’s deep freeze and the impact that it had on civilization. Insights are provided by experts and scientists. We’ll also hear from avalanche survivors that share their personal stories of cheating death when a seven-story wall of ice enveloped them.

Watch at 9pm on the History Channel

Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay

I’m here to tell you that pretty much no one will ever beat Bobby Flay. That said, it’s always fun to watch people try. Tonight’s Chopped episode features four unicorns who actually were able to beat Flay in previous episodes. Tonight the four chefs compete against each other, with the winner taking on Flay in a new battle. The first round requires chefs to cook appetizers using pizza bites and caviar, which should be something to watch.

Watch tonight at 9pm on the Food Network

Mexico Life

On tonight’s Mexico Life, two high school sweethearts are searching for a dream how in Tulum. While her dream home includes room for their three teenagers, he’s thinking about finding a spot for just the two of them instead of the whole family.

Watch at 9pm on HGTV