What's on TV for Sunday, December 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Buffalo Bills tonight live from Bills Stadium. The Steelers are currently ranked 11-1, while the Bills are ranked 9-3.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC



Bob's Burgers

Bob’s Burgers is taking on a bit of a holiday theme tonight. Tonight the Belchers get an invitation to cater the Glencrest Yacht Club's holiday boat parade and Bob wonders if there’s a catch.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Family Guy

During a new episode of Family Guy tonight the family does a bad job of helping Louis do the Christmas shopping. When she gets upset about it, she walks out on the family and they are forced to figure out how to fix Christmas on their own.

Watch at 9:30pm EST on FOX

NCIS: New Orleans

Tonight on NCIS: New Orleans the team investigates the murder of an officer that was expected to be whistle blower regarding police misconduct. The Mayor asks Pride to join her task force, and with COVID raging in the city, the Wade acknowledges the toll the virus is taking on her.

Watch at 10pm EST on CBS

The Prom

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Simpsons

A Christmas movie is being filmed in Springfield on tonight's episode of The Simpsons. Meanwhile, Skinner may have fallen in love.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX